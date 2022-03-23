Thane: Man arrested for withdrawing money from debit card he was asked to deliver

Thane: The Thane crime branch has arrested a 22-year-old man for using new debit cards to withdraw cash. The police said the accused working as a delivery boy with a post office used to get the fresh debit cards to be delivered to the customers. Pretending as a bank executive he use to contact the victims to get the one time password and withdraw the cash.

The police said recently a bank manager with a nationalized bank had registered a cheating case with Shrinagar police station. A case was registered under sections of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Information Act. The complaint says the accused had used fresh debit cards of around 16 victims to withdraw around 1.62 lakhs.

Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, Wagle estate Unit 5 of Thane crime branch who were parallelly investigating the case. Through technical investigation found the accused to be based in Mumbra. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested from Mumbra last week.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Mohammed Tauhid Mohammed Azim Shaikh 22, a resident of Ayesha Manzil, Anand Koliwada, Mumbra in Thane district.

Ghodke and his team during investigation found the accused was working as a helper on a contract basis at the Thane post office from July 2021 to November 2021. "He had stolen the different debit cards he was asked to deliver to the customers. The different debit cards were of customers from Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India among others. He used to contact the customers pretending a bank executive. And on the pretext of activating the card used to get the OTP (one-time-password). He then used ATM Kiosk in Wagle estate, Kharegaon and Mumbra to debit the amount," added Ghodke.

The crime branch sleuths during investigation found the accused had debited more than Rs 5 to 6 lakhs by using different banks' debit cards. "We have totally found around 86 debit cards including 3 of axis bank, bank of India - 40, Bank of Baroda - 37 and other - 6. We have also seized a car worth Rs 2.52 lakhs he purchased from the cheating amount," added Ghodke.

He further added the accused was produced in court and is been remanded in police custody till March 23.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:53 PM IST