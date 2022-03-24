Maharashtra: Banks to be shut for four consecutive days from March 26 to 28

Banking services will be impacted as banks will be closed for 4 consecutive days from March 26 to March 28 , reports from ABP Majha stated.

On March 28 and 29, banks will remain shut due to a strike by various employees' unions, while on March 26 and 27, they will be closed due to bank holidays.

The unions claim that more than 5 lakh bank employees and officials will participate in the strike.

The strike has been called to oppose the government's move to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

''We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike,'' SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it cannot quantify the potential loss due to the strike.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:53 PM IST