Thane: Major fire breaks out at two companies at MIDC in Dombivali, no casualties reported

Thane: A major fire broke out at two companies named Ramson and Praj Dyeing in the Khambalpada area of MIDC in Dombivali in the early hours of Thursday, March 9. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the fire but products worth crores were gutted in the fire.

As per the information from the regional disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), nearly eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused after six to seven hours of effort.

Fire brought under control after 6-7 hours

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, "The fire started at 2 am and was doused after 6-7 hours though there was no report of injuries to anyone."

Deven Soni, president of Kalyan Ambernath Manufacturers Association (KAMA) immediately contacted Thane district collector Ashok Shingare and sub-divisional officer Abhijit Bhande-Patil asking them to send vehicles of the fire brigade from adjoining areas immediately. By then, six fire engines and fire brigade personnel from the Kalyan-Dombivali fire brigade were making strenuous efforts to douse the fire. The emergency team of Kama Sangathan was very active in supporting the fire brigade officials in dousing the fire."

Soni further added, "The officials are trying to ascertain the reason behind the fire. However, no casualties have been reported."

Abhijit Bhande-Patil said, "Due to the speed of the wind, the flames were in full strength and the fire brigade officials were getting tired while extinguishing the fire. More than 15 fire brigade personnel were working to put out the fire till 5:30 am. The fire was brought under control at 6 am. After that, the officials started the work of pouring water on the ashes. The preliminary investigation reveals that the fire would have taken place due to a short circuit."

Soni informed, "The Ramson company deals in fragrances (perfume) whereas clothes are dyed by Praj Dyeing company. In the last two months, four to five companies have caught fire in the Dombivli MIDC area."

