Major fire breaks out at chemical factory in Palghar’s Vasai; no injury reported

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Palghar’s Vasai.
As per early reports, five fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
A video of the incident posted of Twitter shows plume of smoke billowing from the building as fire fighters are in action to douse the fire.
No casualties have been reported as of now.
(This is a developing news. More details will be added soon)
