Palghar: Unseasonal rains in district cause damage to agriculture

Two spells of unseasonal rain were witnessed by parts of Vikramgad, Jawhar and Mokhada talukas. The neighbouring Talasari taluka witnessed drizzle. The sky remains to be overcast today and there is fear of another spell of rain. This rain has caused heavy damage to the Mango and Cashew plantation and the flower (mohar) of these fruits has been destroyed.

The western disturbance has caused unseasonal rain which had been a cause of concern to the people belonging to the agriculture sector in the Palghar district. The rain was observed for about 15 minutes at around midnight and a heavy spell of rain accompanied by lighting was witnessed after 2.30 am for about an hour on March 5.

The metrological department had forecasted a drizzle of rain on March 6. The northeast talukas of the Palghar district were lashed with seasonal rain at Midnight on March 4 itself. Vikramgad, Jawahar and Mokhada talukas witness heavy spells of rain. Talasari taluka witnessed drizzle. All four talukas had an overcast condition today. The metrological department has forecast rains in the next three days. The Kosbad Krushi Kendra which has an automatic weather station installed has not recorded any rain in that area.

This rain caused major damage to Mango and Cashew plantations. This is the flowering and fruit-bearing time for both these crops. The rains have washed the flowers which will hamper the production of Mangoes and Cashew. The small mango fruit has fallen due to rain. There is a substantial plantation of Mango and Cashew plantation in Jawhar, Mokhada and Vikramgad talukas due to the favourable climatic conditions in these talukas.

The rains have caused damage to the rabbi crop which includes the plantation of Udit, Toor, Watermelon, Tomato, Cucumber, Chilly, Brinjal and other leafy vegetables. These unseasonal rains are likely to lead to viruses and other disease outbreaks on these rabbi crops.

The brick manufacturing industry situated in the rain-hit talukas has suffered losses due to these unseasonal rains.

Prakash Nikam, president of the Palghar Zilla Parishad has appealed to the district collector to carry surveys of damage through revenue officials to estimate losses in the next couple of days and award compensation to affected farmers.