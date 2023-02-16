Thane: Maha CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 105.6 crore in Kalyan & Ulhasnagar

Thane: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 105.6 crores in Kalyan and Ulhasnagar area.

CM Eknath Shinde, during the visit, allotted 397 houses and 119 commercial shops under the basic services to urban poor (BSUP) scheme in Kalyan. He alsi inaugurated and renamed the beautified Bhagva talao (Kala Talao) as Prabhodhankar Thackeray Sarovar and also opened two sewage treatment centres.

In a grand event titled Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Public Welfare Program Government Scheme Distribution organised by the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) at Chakki Naka ground in Kalyan, large numbers of people gathered from the area and adjoining suburbs. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, MP Shrikant Shinde, MP Kapil Patil, MLA Vishwanath Bhoir, MP Ganpat Gaikwad were present for the occasion. Helmets, jackets, tool kits were distributed to the construction workers by the CM. Various government schemes will be distributed to around 10 thousand beneficiaries through this grand gathering.

CM Eknath Shinde asserted that the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Jankalyan program for the beneficiaries of the underprivileged sections will be implemented across the state in order to reach the grassroots level.

The CM, while addressing the gathering said, "The scheme implemented by the government is not only on paper but we will see to it that all the schemes are distributed immediately. If the programmes are done like this, the central and state government schemes can reach every household. There is a real need for this type of programmes, this effort to reach the last segment of the society will start a new welfare pattern relationship in the state."

The CM further added, "Earlier the number of beneficiaries was enough to be counted on the fingers but after our government came, a survey was done and one lakh and thirty thousand beneficiaries were identified.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also decided to give a lot in the Union Budget. He also gave a lot of funds for the Urban Development Department. The opposition asks what has been given for Maharashtra, I said read the budget and then speak."

"Today I have nothing in my head as Chief Minister. Eknath Shinde is the same as he was yesterday and will remain same forever. I am working as an activist. I have worked with Dharamveer Anand Dighe I have worked with Balasaheb and I have worked with you all and this worker will continue to work with you for the development of this state.

The government will also help everyone to get employment through Innovation."

Political observers from Kalyan and Ulhasnagar believe that the visit of Eknath Shinde and other BJP party leaders is crucial especially in view of the forthcoming Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation elections, with both the parties keen on strengthening themselves in the region.