Thane: Two girls thrash eve-teaser with broom in Kalyan's Vadavali; video goes viral

Thane: While on one hand, everyone was celebrating Valentine's Day on Tuesday, on the other, a video of two girls beating a young eve-teaser went viral on social media.

The video is from Vadavali village in Kalyan from Thane district.

In the video, two girls are seen kicking the boy and also hitting him with a broom.

The incident took place at Vadavali village near Ambivali railway station in Kalyan. When a passer-by inquired with one of the girls about the matter, it came to light that the young boy was allegedly eve-teasing and also defaming the girls.

A police officer from Khadakpada police station in Kalyan said, "As of now, no complaint has been lodged against the boy by the two girls and their families. We will check the viral video of the girl beating the eve-teaser and will accordingly take action on the accused."

One of the villagers from Vadavali village said, "The incident of the eve-teasing has increased in the area and we have complained to the local police about it. The police officials have assured the action against the eve-teaser in coming days."

