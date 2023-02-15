Mumbai: 'Muchhad Paanwala' owner Ramkumar Tiwari arrested for selling banned e-cigarettes

'Muchhad Paanwala' owner Ramkumar Tiwari arrested for selling banned e-cigarettes | ANI

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police has arrested Shivkumar Tiwari, the owner of 'Muchhad Paanwala' paan shop following the recovery of banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 15 lakhs during searches at his Khetwadi branch.

Earlier in 2021, Tiwari was arrested by NCB in a drug case.

Continuing its crackdown against banned e-cigarettes, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday seized contraband worth Rs 5.41 lakh and arrested two people. The suspects were identified as Umar Farooq Zuber Adam, 45, and Ahmed Abdul Wahab Shahal, 22.

Acting on a tip-off received by Enforcement Branch official Manoj Sutar, a team raided two shops located at the Juhu Tara Road and Juhu Church Road. Rs 7,700 cash was also seized during the action.

Both the shopkeepers have been arrested under relevant sections of the Electronic Cigarettes Prohibition Act, 2019 and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA), 2003.

Recently, a raid was carried out at a shop in Crawford Market, which ended with the seizure of e-cigarettes.

Read Also Aurangabad: Hoax bomb threat at Bombay HC bench buiding

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)