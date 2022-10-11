Thane: MACT compensates Rs 30.19 lakh to parents of man killed in road accident in 2019 |

Thane: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 30.19 lakh to the parents of a 24-year-old man killed in a road accident in 2019.

MACT member H M Bhosale in his order passed on October 7 directed the owner of a generator van and its insurance company to jointly and severally pay the compensation to the claimants along with an interest of 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the petition.

The petitioners were the victim's parents Baldev Singh Gill and Manjit Kaur, residents of Mira Bhayander.

Appearing for the petitioners, R S Chahal informed the tribunal that on May 19, 2019 around 6.30 am, Krishna Singh Baldev Singh Gill was travelling with his girlfriend on a scooter on the Western Express Highway, when a generator van rammed into the two-wheeler.

The duo fell and sustained severe injuries, and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The deceased worked as an associate with a company and earned Rs 2.30 lakh per annum, and the petitioners were totally dependent on him, the tribunal was informed.

The petitioners sought a compensation of Rs 30.52 lakh.

Counsels Bhupesh Dhumatkar, appearing for the owner of the generator van, and H C Thanawala who represented the insurance company, vehemently opposed the claim on various grounds.

The compensation awarded by the tribunal includes Rs 28.98 lakh towards dependency loss, Rs 16,500 each towards loss of estate and funeral expenses and Rs 88,000 towards filial consortium.

The MACT also ordered that the father of the deceased be paid Rs 44,000 and the balance amount be paid to his mother after investing Rs 15 lakh in a fixed deposit for five years in a nationalised bank.