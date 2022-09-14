e-Paper Get App
Thane: Tribunal awards Rs 34.87 lakh compensation to parents of man killed in road accident

The offending vehicle's owner and its insurer opposed the claim on various grounds, but the MACT rejected it and asked them to pay the compensation.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Thane: Tribunal awards Rs 34.87 lakh compensation to parents of man killed in road accident | FPJ

The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 34.87 lakh to the parents of a 27-year-old man killed in a road accident in 2019.

In the order passed last month, a copy of which was made available on Tuesday, MACT member M M Walimohammed ordered the owner of the offending vehicle and its insurer to make the payment jointly and severally along with an interest of seven per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition.

On May 25, 2019, Manikant Krishnan was going on his motorcycle along with a friend towards Murbad here in Maharashtra when a speeding van dashed against his vehicle.

Krishnan fell from his two-wheeler and died, advocate Sachin Mane, appearing for the deceased's parents, told the tribunal.

The deceased worked as a senior associate with a company and earned a salary of Rs 56,775 per month. He was the only earning member in his family and his 57-year-old mother and father aged 65 were dependent on him, Mane told the MACT.

The offending vehicle's owner and its insurer opposed the claim on various grounds, but the MACT rejected it and asked them to pay the compensation.

Mane said the compensation amount includes Rs 15,000 towards funeral expenses,

