Mumbai: Tomato price shoots up following dip in supply due to rain | NOAH SEELAM / AFP

Prices of tomatoes have risen in the wholesale and retail markets. The tomato farms were affected by the rainfall in many parts of the state which led to a dip in supply too.

The traders said that the supply dip will be recovered as soon as monsoon subsides, however, this might take a fortnight or a month.

In the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the tomatoes are being solf at Rs 40 per kg as opposed to earlier price of Rs 20 per kg.

Earlier, there was good arrival of tomatoes from Solapur, Nashik, and Baramati in APMC Vashi. On average, 40 to 50 trucks loaded with tomatoes were entering the market.

However, heavy rains last week adversely affected tomato production, and also delayed the arrival causing a hike in the rates. As per the traders, only 25 to 30 trucks (including small vehicles) are arriving to the market.