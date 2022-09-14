Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate rainfall; heavy rain at places likely, says IMD | PTI

The Indian Meterological Department has forecasted that Mumbai and subrubs will see moderate rain. However, they forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the city will experience moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane from Thursday saying that the city and adjoining areas may see heavy rainfall due to a cyclonic circulation.

On Tuesday, September 13, heavy traffic returned to haunt to the city on, especially the Western Express Highway (WEH), due to insistent rain that led to water-logging. Traffic jam continued till late afternoon and increased in the evening hours.

According to the traffic control department, the Andheri subway was closed due heavy water logging making it inaccessible for motorists. The water was then pumped out to make way for vehicular movement.