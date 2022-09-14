e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai weather update: City to see moderate rainfall; heavy rain at places likely, says IMD

Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate rainfall; heavy rain at places likely, says IMD

The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane from Thursday saying that the city and adjoining areas may see heavy rainfall due to a cyclonic circulation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate rainfall; heavy rain at places likely, says IMD | PTI

The Indian Meterological Department has forecasted that Mumbai and subrubs will see moderate rain. However, they forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the city will experience moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane from Thursday saying that the city and adjoining areas may see heavy rainfall due to a cyclonic circulation.

On Tuesday, September 13, heavy traffic returned to haunt to the city on, especially the Western Express Highway (WEH), due to insistent rain that led to water-logging. Traffic jam continued till late afternoon and increased in the evening hours.

According to the traffic control department, the Andheri subway was closed due heavy water logging making it inaccessible for motorists. The water was then pumped out to make way for vehicular movement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Orange alert for city, to see heavy rainfall from Thursday

Mumbai updates: Orange alert for city, to see heavy rainfall from Thursday

Maharashtra: 6 arrested for thrashing sadhus in Sangli

Maharashtra: 6 arrested for thrashing sadhus in Sangli

Navi Mumbai: JNPA hands over 814 ha of mangroves for conservation

Navi Mumbai: JNPA hands over 814 ha of mangroves for conservation

NMMC sees 33 fresh Covid cases in a day, active cases now under 400

NMMC sees 33 fresh Covid cases in a day, active cases now under 400

Mumbai: Tomato price shoots up following dip in supply due to rain

Mumbai: Tomato price shoots up following dip in supply due to rain