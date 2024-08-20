Thane: Kalwa Police Arrest 42-Year-Old Man For Molesting Minor Girl At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital

Thane: The Kalwa police arrested a 42-year-old man for molesting an 11-year-old girl on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) Hospital campus on Monday afternoon.
About The Incident
The incident occurred while doctors at CSM were protesting for justice and better security for female doctors in light of a recent case involving a doctor’s murder and rape in Kolkata.
The incident came to light when a security guard noticed the accused, Pradeep Shelke, sitting with the girl in the hospital garden and allegedly touching her inappropriately. When confronted, Shelke claimed the girl was his niece, but she denied knowing him.
The guards apprehended Shelke and handed him over to the police. Later, the minor was sent for a medical examination.