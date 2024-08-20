 Thane: Kalwa Police Arrest 42-Year-Old Man For Molesting Minor Girl At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Kalwa Police Arrest 42-Year-Old Man For Molesting Minor Girl At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital

Thane: Kalwa Police Arrest 42-Year-Old Man For Molesting Minor Girl At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital

The incident occurred while doctors at CSM were protesting for justice and better security for female doctors in light of a recent case involving a doctor’s murder and rape in Kolkata.

NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The Kalwa police arrested a 42-year-old man for molesting an 11-year-old girl on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) Hospital campus on Monday afternoon.

About The Incident

FPJ Shorts
Badlapur Protest Affects Central Railway Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On Spot (Video)
Badlapur Protest Affects Central Railway Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On Spot (Video)
Is Ola's Honeymoon Over? Bhavish Aggarwal-Led Company Shares Dip By 5%
Is Ola's Honeymoon Over? Bhavish Aggarwal-Led Company Shares Dip By 5%
2024 Hyundai Alcazar Set to Launch on 9th September: Key Features and Specs
2024 Hyundai Alcazar Set to Launch on 9th September: Key Features and Specs
Vande Jugaad: Netizen Exposes Vande Bharat's 'Frugal Fix' To A Crack In Train
Vande Jugaad: Netizen Exposes Vande Bharat's 'Frugal Fix' To A Crack In Train

The incident occurred while doctors at CSM were protesting for justice and better security for female doctors in light of a recent case involving a doctor’s murder and rape in Kolkata.

Read Also
Thane Shocker: 60-Yr-Old Man Held For Raping Minor; Cops Search For His Female Aide Who Filmed Act
article-image

The incident came to light when a security guard noticed the accused, Pradeep Shelke, sitting with the girl in the hospital garden and allegedly touching her inappropriately. When confronted, Shelke claimed the girl was his niece, but she denied knowing him.

The guards apprehended Shelke and handed him over to the police. Later, the minor was sent for a medical examination.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badlapur Protest Affects Central Railway Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On...

Badlapur Protest Affects Central Railway Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On...

Thane: Kalwa Police Arrest 42-Year-Old Man For Molesting Minor Girl At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...

Thane: Kalwa Police Arrest 42-Year-Old Man For Molesting Minor Girl At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...

Janmashtami Special: Artist Purvii Parekh Expresses Her Devotion Towards Lord Krishna Through Her...

Janmashtami Special: Artist Purvii Parekh Expresses Her Devotion Towards Lord Krishna Through Her...

Mumbai Train Assault Case: Apologetic Commuter Faces Legal Action After Violent Confrontation With...

Mumbai Train Assault Case: Apologetic Commuter Faces Legal Action After Violent Confrontation With...

Mumbai: Uproar Erupts At AIMIM's Nagpada Office As Former MLA Faiyyaz Khan's Candidacy Causes Stir;...

Mumbai: Uproar Erupts At AIMIM's Nagpada Office As Former MLA Faiyyaz Khan's Candidacy Causes Stir;...