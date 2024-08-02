Thane Shocker: 60-Yr-Old Man Held For Raping Minor; Cops Search For His Female Aide Who Filmed Act

Madhya Pradesh: Man, Stepmother Held For Raping Girl In Dhar | Representative Image

Thane: Police have arrested a 60-year-old man on charges of raping a minor girl multiple times in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

They were also looking out for a 25-year-old female associate of the man as she shot videos of the sexual assaults, which took place in May and June, and also threatened the 16-year-old victim, he said.

An official of the Shanti Nagar police station said the duo has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on a complaint lodged by the victim's aunt, a vegetable vendor.

The man was arrested on Wednesday, he said.

Victim Narrates Ordeal To Cops

The girl's ordeal started in May when she went to the house of the man to give vegetables. His female associate, who was present in the house at the time, pulled her inside a room, where the man raped the minor girl, said the police, quoting the complaint.

Between June 2 and June 5, the elderly man dumped the victim into an autorickshaw and took her to the house of his female associate where he raped the minor again. The woman threatened to defame the teenage girl, saying she will tell her family members about her alleged affair with another man, said the police.

The woman also recorded videos of the sexual assaults on her mobile phone and threatened to circulate them if the minor girl disclosed about the crime to anyone, they said.