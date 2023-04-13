Thane: Is this a hospital or a garbage dump?

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa, established in 1992 by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), for the poor people of the district still lacks various facilities and filth reigns inside its premises. It was just a one off affair that the hospital was cleaned on March 4 for Chief Minister’s Eknath Shinde visit.

Earlier on Dec 15, 2022, TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar paid a surprise visit and found that garbage had accumulated everywhere in the wards, the walls were dirty and toilets were in poor condition.

No change in situation after the order

Bangar had said that the timing for issuing case papers to patients would be extended and had also directed the opening of an additional window, but these instructions, too, have not been followed. He had expressed displeasure and ordered action against the persons concerned.

Even after Bangar’s order to ensure hot food for patients, hygiene in the kitchen and courteous treatment, there is no change in the situation. The hospital has out-patient, X-Ray and sonography departments, an MRI room, a labour ward, ICU and medicine room, but it lacks manpower and also cleanliness. The CSMH dean Rakesh Barot was not available for comment.

Patients referred to other hospitals due to shortage in ICU beds

Vikrant Chavan, the president of the Thane unit of the Congress, said, “The hospital caters to around 1,200 people daily from different parts of Thane, but there’s no timely treatment because of shortage of doctors. I have raised this and other issues many times in the past, but in vain.”

One of the doctors said on several occasions they have demanded increasing the manpower but they are not taken seriously. He said there are just 20 beds in the ICU and patients have to be referred to other hospitals.

'TMC refuses to act against hospital authorities'

Kasber Augustine, the president of Thane Citizens Forum said, “There’s no cleanliness and the hospital reeks of toilet smell. The walls all over are splashed with paan spit and sometimes patients’ families end up as patients here. The TMC refuses to act against the hospital authorities.” President of NGO Madat Samajik Sanstha, Shashi Agarwal also rued complaints falling on deaf ears. Agarwal added that there are just six to seven doctors per 100 patients and the management should appoint more on a priority basis.