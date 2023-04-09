 Thane: Family alleges negligence by hospitals after woman, unborn die during treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Family alleges negligence by hospitals after woman, unborn die during treatment

Thane: Family alleges negligence by hospitals after woman, unborn die during treatment

According to the deceased woman’s father, Narendra Patil, the doctors at Panandikar Hospital did not treat the patient on time leading to the unborn’s death.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Pixabay

Thane: Family members of a 34-year-old woman Varsha Patil have alleged negligence from the side of Thane-based hospitals Panandikar Hospital and Jupiter hospital after the woman and her unborn child died in October last year. However, authorities are yet to take action any action.

Doctors didn't treat daughter on time: Deceased's father

According to the deceased woman’s father, Narendra Patil, the doctors at Panandikar Hospital did not treat the patient on time leading to the unborn’s death. The patient was admitted to the hospital after suffering blood loss on October 9.

“My daughter had lost fluid and we asked the doctor to immediately check her but no one was there to attend to the patient,” alleged the patient’s father Narendra Patil.

Test showed unborn dead, was suggested to shift to another hospital

He alleged that the doctors checked his daughter in a rush and suggested ultrasonography. The lift of the hospital was also not working forcing us to take the patient to the next floor through staircase, he said. The test showed the unborn dead. The patient was advised to shift to Jupiter Hospital as her condition deteriorated.

At Jupiter, doctors performed an abortion and shifted her to an intensive care unit and the next day doctors informed us that the patient died during the treatment.

Read Also
Thane: NGT seeks explanation from TMC on illegal constructions in Yeoor forest
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Woman, unborn die of hospital ‘negligence’

Thane: Woman, unborn die of hospital ‘negligence’

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Police arrest 3 for duping woman of ₹87,000 in online food order scam

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Police arrest 3 for duping woman of ₹87,000 in online food order scam

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Lower Parel woman loses ₹1.14 lakh while trying to sell juicer online

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Lower Parel woman loses ₹1.14 lakh while trying to sell juicer online

Mumbai: Railway girder weighing 555 tonnes launched in 4 hours

Mumbai: Railway girder weighing 555 tonnes launched in 4 hours

Actress Deepali Sayed files defamation case against ex-PA after he accused her of having links with...

Actress Deepali Sayed files defamation case against ex-PA after he accused her of having links with...