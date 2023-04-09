Thane: NGT seeks explanation from TMC on illegal constructions in Yeoor forest

TMC- Thane | Representative Image

Thane: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a reply to a petition, filed by a social activist from Thane regarding seven bungalows constructed illegally at Paton Pada in Yeoor forest since 2019, has sent a notice to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), state government and one of the directors of Super Dream real estate private limited, who was also a former TMC corporator, seeking an explanation about the construction of seven illegal bungalows within four weeks after the notice.

The activist Yogesh Mundhara said, “I filed the petition in March and the NGT on April 5 has passed an order asking the TMC, a builder, a provident fund company, the conservator of the forest, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), urban development department of Maharashtra, ministry of environment Maharashtra, the union of India ministry of environment forest and climate change and seven others who are the occupants of the bungalows to reply on a priority basis.”

Mundhara added, “I first approached the TMC but there was no action taken, later I approached the Lokayukta where an order was passed in December 2022 asking the TMC to act against the illegal construction in 45 days but again nothing was done.”

Burning matter of illegal constructions in Yeoor forest

Recently due to the burning matter of illegal construction of hotels, bungalows, marriage lawns, and resort at the Yeoor forest, the tribals and several non-governmental organisations took up the issue with the High Court and state environment minister. The issue was raised due to increasing noise, air pollution and other major issues on the forest land.

Mundhara informed, “The former TMC corporator and former education committee chairman Suresh Gada, who is director of the Super dream real estate private limited and subleased the land in 2020, is one of the respondents in the case. The step initiated by NGT is the first and major one because as of now there is no control over the illegal construction in the forest land. Even during the Covid, several establishments have come up there. These establishments hurt the animals and other wildlife. Also, the bungalows sprawl in an area of around half to one acre in the forest.”

Last week, the Yeoor residents along with a non-governmental organisation Muse Foundation, Yeoor Van Hak Samiti, TMC officials and Forest officials met forest minister Sudhir Mungatiwar and raised issues concerning forest, wildlife, and the environment.