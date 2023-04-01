Thane: NGO urges CM Eknath Shinde to take action against illegal hotels, establishments in Yeoor forest

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Thane: The Yeoor Van Hakk Samiti recently held a press conference requesting the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde to take action against illegal hotels and other establishments in the Yeoor forest.

After the press conference, The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Vartak Nagar ward committee officials took action against one specific hotel. Many days have passed by but no action has been taken on the remaining unauthorized hotels, turfs, and lawns which shows that the TMC action is biased.

"Miscreants, hotel owners in Yeoor forest have no fear of authority"

Nishant Bangera, Founder of Muse Foundation said, "The miscreants and hotel owners in the Yeoor forest have no fear whatsoever of any authority."

Bangera further added, "The inaction of TMC has caused the Tribals great inconvenience. Tribal women feel unsafe due to the constant presence of drunken tourists on the streets late at night. Hotels have now reached their doorsteps. Students are also facing difficulties while studying for exams."

Ramesh Valvi, one of the members of Van Hak Samiti said, "This is the only village for Yeoor tribals and they are the indigenous people of the state. The entire state machinery is testing our patience with their inaction."

Bangera said, "We request the TMC commissioner and concerned officials of the forest department to take strict action against all illegal hotels, turfs, and commercial establishments and save our forest."

The TMC commissioner and other officials were unavailable for comments.

