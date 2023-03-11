Congress ministers saddened over illegal activities, PIL to be filed against Yeoor encroachment

The Thane Congress unit has alleged that the Yeoor forest has become a breeding ground for illegal constructions and averred that there are more than 300 illegal bungalows, hotels and sports turf in the area which has been declared as an eco-sensitive zone. The party has warned that if no action will be initiated by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) against these encroachments then it will file a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Bombay High Court.

Congress ministers concerned about the illegal activities

On Friday, Thane city Congress president Vikrant Chavan, spokespersons Sahib Shinde, Rahul Pingle and Balasaheb Bhujbal held a presser in Thane. They said that Yeoor is a boon to the city but when it goes out of bounds, everything will deteriorate. “There are more than 150 illegal hotels in Yeoor where music and booze parties go on till dawn. Earlier, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad had expressed the opinion that the issue needs to end. We can see the picture of illegal bars selling liquor and hookah in Yeoor. Also, the bungalows which have been given construction permission by the TMC and the Revenue Department are illegal as per the rules,” Chavan said.

PIL to be filed

He further added that it's a sad affair that trees have been axed for illegal constructions which have come up in the eco-sensitive zone, including the land of Adivasis. Also, water facilities have been provided there whereas the local tribals are still deprived of water facilities. “We will file a PIL in the High Court demanding that the TMC along with other departments should stop all these constructions first and then raze the existing ones to the ground,” Chavan said.