Thane: Woman, unborn die of hospital ‘negligence’

Thane: Family members of a 34-year-old woman Varsha Patil have alleged negligence from the side of Thane-based hospitals Panandikar Hospital and Jupiter hospital after the woman and her unborn child died in October last year. However, authorities are yet to take action any action.

According to the deceased woman’s father, Narendra Patil, the doctors at Panandikar Hospital did not treat the patient on time leading to the unborn’s death. The patient was admitted to the hospital after suffering blood loss on October 9.

“My daughter had lost fluid and we asked the doctor to immediately check her but no one was there to attend to the patient,” alleged the patient’s father Narendra Patil.

Doctors checked Varsha in a rush and suggested ultrasonography, alleges family

He alleged that the doctors checked his daughter in a rush and suggested ultrasonography. The lift of the hospital was also not working forcing us to take the patient to the next floor through staircase, he said. The test showed the unborn dead. The patient was advised to shift to Jupiter Hospital as her condition deteriorated.

At Jupiter, doctors performed an abortion and shifted her to an intensive care unit and the next day doctors informed us that the patient died during the treatment.