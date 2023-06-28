Thane: Heavy Rains Expose TMC; Waterlogging In Over 20 Places

Twitter

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) was exposed after heavy rains hit the city on Wednesday and washed off its claims of cleaning drains and sewers when more than 20 places experienced water-logging.

The city recorded 105mm of rain in the first five hours, while 148.57 mm was recorded in the evening.

Waterlogging was reported at Vandana Cinema, Kharkar Ali, Jambli Naka, Kasarmil, Kalwa East, Mumbra, Diva, Wagle Estate and other low-lying areas which were flooded.

Water seeped into the houses in Kalwa, Mumbra, Ghodbunder and Diva while some places witnessed power.

Nine incidents of fallen trees and branches

Nine incidents of fallen trees and branches were reported near Khopat Signal, Talavpali, Wagle Estate, Ganpati Pada, Khopat, Masunda Lake, Kopri, and Louiswadi. Nearly five vehicles were damaged due to falling trees. However, no loss of life was reported.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Chief Yasin Tadvi informed that the security wall at the Chandanwadi area collapsed causing injuries to a woman who was later admitted to a civic hospital in the city.

TMC’s attempts to prevent water-logging in the posh buildings in the Vrindavan area proved ineffective as many buildings were flooded, locals alleged. Many fishes and turtles allegedly were found on the road along with the water from the lake in Kalwa East, they said.

The Thane railway station and its adjoining areas were also filled with water, causing inconvenience to commuters.