Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde to inaugurate Matoshree Gangubai Sambhaji Hospital, other facilities on May 3

The inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Matoshri Gangubai Sambhaji Hospital jointly built by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Platinum Hospital will be done by State Urban Development and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, May 3, in the presence of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Dr Vipin Sharma.

Matoshri Gangubai Sambhaji Shinde Hospital has been newly constructed at Srinagar, near the Vihan Honda showroom at Wagle Estate in Thane which will provide up-to-date services to the citizens of the area. The TMC in collaboration with Platinum Hospital has made 100 beds available at the newly built hospital.

The hospital will be offering super speciality treatments and surgeries, including cardiovascular screening and treatment, urology and other medical services. In this hospital, under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Janaarogya Yojana, patients will be treated free of cost under the 'No Cash Counter' system. There will also be free pre-surgery OPD services and medical tests.

Earlier, Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Heartcare Center was inaugurated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital here in Thane under the TMC. The state-of-the-art medical equipment and operating theatres have been set up in the hospital.

State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony and present amongst others will be Shrikant Shinde, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Kumar Ketkar, MLA Pratap Saranaik, Sanjay Kelkar, Pramod Patil, Niranjan Davkhare, Ravindra Phatak, Managing Director of Platinum Hospital Dr Sanjit Paul.

Reportedly, the ICICI Bank has provided one Pediatric and one Adult Cardiac Ambulance to the Health Department of Thane Municipal Corporation from the CSR fund.

The inauguration ceremony of these ambulances will also be held by the Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, May 3. These ambulances will facilitate the provision of referral services to critically ill patients.

Meanwhile, the minister will further inaugurate the TB-free app on Tuesday. The Diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis patients are being done free of cost through TMC for the speedy recovery of TB patients in TMC jurisdiction. TB free app has been developed for tuberculosis patients through Thane Municipal Corporation and Thane is the first municipal corporation in the state to create such an app.

Through this app, once the TB test report is prepared from Thane Municipal Laboratory, it will be immediately available on the patient's mobile via SMS on the same day. Also, a test report of the patient, information about the medication being taken by the patient from Thane Municipal Corporation and information about the nearest TB free treatment centre will be available.

Private medical practitioners registered with the Thane Municipal Health Department will also be able to view the test reports of the TB patients undergoing treatment at the civic-run hospital. Patients will be able to view tuberculosis testing and treatment follow-up notification alerts as well as tuberculosis awareness information and videos on the app.

Moreover, a new state-of-the-art 'High Rise Fire Fighting Vehicle' will be added to the Thane Fire Brigade's fleet to deal with the growing number of tall buildings and emergencies in the city.

The inauguration ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 3 at 3.30 pm by the hand of Eknath Shinde at Balkum Fire Station. The inclusion of these fire vehicles in the fire brigade will increase the efficiency of the fire department.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 09:58 PM IST