Historical heritage were preserved while renovating Town Hall in Thane: Eknath Shinde

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, the Thane Town Hall which is one of the heritage after its renovation and also amphitheatre was inaugurated on Sunday, May 1 by the hand of state urban development minister and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde. During inauguration, Eknath Shinde said that while renovating the Town Hall building it was seen that the historical history is preserved so that it can add to the cultural splendour of the city.

Eknath Shinde while addressing the gathering said, "I would like to congratulate and also appreciate the effort of Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar for the excellent work done for the renovation of the Town Hall. The walls of the hall have been worked very nicely by bringing special stones from Newasa adding modernity to the old building. The town hall and the amphitheatre will be providing a platform for the artists of the city."

Shinde further added, "Thane is a city of lakes and Masunda Lake is the jewel of the city. Its beautification work is in progress. Similar lakes will be beautified. From this platform, I would like to appeal to all Thanekars that the historicity of this heritage should be preserved."

Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar said, "The town hall has played an important role in preserving the historical and cultural significance of Thane district. This 94-year-old building has a special place in the cultural diary of Thane. It has been given a heritage look without any change in its structure. In addition, special care has been taken off the trees here while working on the amphitheatre. Arrangements have been made in the town hall to prevent noise from outside. The inconveniences to the artists have been removed this time. In the month of May, a musical program will be organized by inviting artists and dignitaries and that will be the true inauguration of the town hall."

Sachin Patil, deputy engineer, Public Works Department, Ranjit Shingade, assistant engineer, Yogiraj Deore, assistant Engineer, contractor Mohan Patil, Retired Patole and Thane district collector and tehsildar Taste were felicitated by the hand of Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde. The renovated town hall has been handed over to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar and Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma signed an agreement for the same.

During the inauguration of Town Hall and Ampitheatre in Thane present along with Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde were MP Rajan Vichare, MLA Ravindra Phatak, Niranjan Davkhare, Sanjay Kelkar, Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, Collector Rajesh Narvekar, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Dr Bhausaheb Dangde, Resident Deputy Collector Sudam Pardeshi, Deputy Collector Gopinath Thombre, District Planning Officer Sunil Jadhav, Superintendent of Public Works Department Kamble and many others.

