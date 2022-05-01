Navi Mumbai: Two CRPF personnel help spectator after he faints during IPL match at DY Patil Stadium in Nerul

Two security personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) showed alertness and helped a spectator to regain consciousness after he fainted while watching a cricket match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dr D Y Patil stadium in Nerul on Saturday night.

A statement issued by Western sector of CRPF located at Belapur regarding the alertness shown by the two security personnel. As per the statement, Mahadik Abhilash and Ashish Pawar, security personnel of the Intelligence department of CRPF Western sector were on duty during the match.

Meanwhile, a spectator identified as Nitesh Kukana fainted due to dizziness while watching the match between Mumbai Indian and Rajasthan Royals on Saturday night. Abhilash and Pawar who were nearby on duty immediately rushed towards Kukana. They provided first aid skillfully and helped him to regain consciousness. Later, Kukana's condition got better.

However, the alertness of the two security personnel received praise from the stadium authority and organising committee of IPL for showing humanity towards the common person. Both the security personnel were also applauded by their seniors

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:12 PM IST