Thane: Godown collapses in Bhiwandi, one dead, six injured

Thane: A godown collapsed at Harihar compound in Bhiwandi on Monday killing one and injuring six.
Around 7 people were feared trap under the debris out of which one died and 6 were injured. All the trapped victims were rescued successfully, said a fire official.
Total seven workers were rescued safely and admitted to a nearby hospital in Bhiwandi. The security guard of the godown was reported dead after being rescued.
"The incident was reported at around 10:30 am on Monday. The whole slab of the first floor of the godown of the Shadowfax private limited, which provides online goods delivery, collapsed. The incident led to the trapping of the workers who were present on the ground floor of the structure," said an official from Bhiwandi fire station.
The fire officials from Bhiwandi and Thane were present at the spot with three fire engines, emergency tenders along with 15 personnel from Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and 15 from NDRF (National Disaster Response Force).
"The godown consisting ground plus first floor was owned by Nilesh Patil, and was given on tenant basis to Sanjay Rathod. The structure of the godown was 15 years old," said fire official from Thane.
The injured include, Sunil Kumra, Kalpana Patil, Roshan Pagi, Akshay Keni, Shailesh Tare, Hrithik Patil. The deceased was identified as Saurabh Tripathi, who was working as security guard at the godown.
"Among all the injured three workers are seriously injured, while first three workers who were rescued early have suffered minor injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Memorial hospital in Bhiwandi," said the fire official.
Following the rescue operation, first four workers were rescued safely by 12:30 pm, including one female worker. While two more victims were rescued after a gap of few minutes. Out of those two one was the security guard, who was declared dead.
"The last victim was rescued at around 4:30 pm after which the rescue operation was called off by the rescue teams from different agencies, including fire officials from Thane, Bhiwandi, TDRF and NDRF," added official.