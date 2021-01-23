Thane: Bhiwandi man, who borrowed strawberries, killed for refusing to pay money

Thane: A 35-year-old man was killed in Bhiwandi over a money dispute. The victim succumbed to major injuries after the dispute.

As per the police official, the accused hit the victim as he denied to give him the money for strawberries, which was borrowed by the victim to sell in the market.

"Nizammudin Hajratdin Rayeen, 35, had borrowed strawberries from the accused Ansar Mohramali Rayeen, 35. The accused had approached the victim demanding to return the money of the strawberries he borrowed from him on a condition to return after few days," said a police official from Bhiwandi.