Thane: Bhiwandi man, who borrowed strawberries, killed for refusing to pay money

Thane: A 35-year-old man was killed in Bhiwandi over a money dispute. The victim succumbed to major injuries after the dispute.
As per the police official, the accused hit the victim as he denied to give him the money for strawberries, which was borrowed by the victim to sell in the market.
"Nizammudin Hajratdin Rayeen, 35, had borrowed strawberries from the accused Ansar Mohramali Rayeen, 35. The accused had approached the victim demanding to return the money of the strawberries he borrowed from him on a condition to return after few days," said a police official from Bhiwandi.
"However, as the victim denied to give the money, the conversation between the both turned into a dispute. The accused physically attacked the victim by hitting him. Moreover, the accused's friend Saddam Hussain Rayeen joined him with a wooden stick and hit the victim afterwhich he succumbed to his injuries," added official.
The incident took place at around 11 pm on January 22 at Mushtaq Arcade, at Bhiwandi Naka, near Bhiwandi-Wada Road.
"A case has been registered against both the accused and his friend under sections 302 and 34 of Indian Penal Code at Nizampura police station, Bhiwandi. Both the accused are residents of Bhiwandi. Further investigation is on," said police official from Bhiwandi.
