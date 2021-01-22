Thane: Fire breaks out at Biosense company in Wagle Estate

"A major fire broke out in a company named, Biosense A Tulip Diagnostics company located at Wagle Estate area in Thane. The fire brigade team has reached the spot with 4 fire engines, 5 water tankers, 4 Jumbo tankers and two rescue vehicles," said a fire official from Thane.

However, so far no casualty or injury has been reported. The fire brigade of Thane is taking efforts to douse the fire

"The fire was huge and it spread into the Span Diagnostic Centre and Prashant Corner Godown, located beside the Biosense company," added the official.