Thane: Fire breaks out at Biosense company in Wagle Estate

Thane: A major fire was reported near one of the companies at Wagle Estate area in Thane on Friday evening. However, so far no casualty or injury has been reported, informed official.
"A major fire broke out in a company named, Biosense A Tulip Diagnostics company located at Wagle Estate area in Thane. The fire brigade team has reached the spot with 4 fire engines, 5 water tankers, 4 Jumbo tankers and two rescue vehicles," said a fire official from Thane.
However, so far no casualty or injury has been reported. The fire brigade of Thane is taking efforts to douse the fire
"The fire was huge and it spread into the Span Diagnostic Centre and Prashant Corner Godown, located beside the Biosense company," added the official.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)