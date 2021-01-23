Thane: KDMC takes action against illegal encroachments; demolishes 50 structures today

Thane: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation gears up to take action against the illegal encroachment in the city. Around 50 such illegal encroachments were demolished by the civic body on Saturday.

"The drive has been carried regularly ward wise. On Saturday, total 50 such illegally extended sheds in front of shops and huts erected on the roadside has been erased with the help of JCB," said an official from anti-encroachment department, KDMC.

"The illegally erected shops on the road side were also demolished during this drive. The drive was carried along with the Manpada police team," added KDMC official.