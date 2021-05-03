Thane: Four loot groom's house during wedding function; three arrested, one minor detained

The Vitthalwadi police arrested three people and detained a minor for theft at a groom's house. The groom and his family were busy in the wedding function, when the accused entered the house and fled away taking gold ornaments, cash and laptop worth Rs 3.63 lakhs.

The police said the complainant identified as Vikas Kulkamal Dubey, 31, a resident of Raghunath Nagar, Anand Vidyalaya, Ulhasnagar. Dubey claimed it was his wedding function on April 28, 2021. From 8:30 am Dubey along with his family was busy at Praveen International hotel in Ulhasnagar. "On April 29, Dubey along with his family reached at 4 am at his residence after attending the wedding. They tried to open the door but it was locked from inside. Vikas and his uncle went to the back side towards the kitchen door. The accused bent the grill and got inside the house and locked the main door," said a police officer.

The police said the accused went inside the bedroom and opened the cupboard and took cash Rs 2.50 lakhs, gold ornaments and laptop worth Rs 3.63 lakhs. On April 30, Vikas reached the Vitthalwadi police station and registered a case against the unknown person.

Within two days the police arrested Sunil Parde, 32, Ashok Dighav, 26 and Vicky Pagare, 23. While, the minor was detained and sent to Bhiwandi remand home. "We have recovered the cash, gold ornaments and laptop. The accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody for five days," said a police officer from Vitthalwadi police station.