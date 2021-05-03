Maharashtra: Thane reports 2,774 new COVID-19 cases, 42 more deaths

With the addition of 2,774 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 4,72,794, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 42 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 7,685, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.62 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 88,625, while the death toll has reached 1,593, another official said.