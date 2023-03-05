e-Paper Get App
Thane: Four arrested for assaulting firm manager

The main accused believed Mourya had some role to play in the cancellation of the contract, he added.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Four arrested for assaulting firm manager | Pixabay

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in Thane district on February 15, a police official said on Sunday.

Surendra Mourya suffered serious injuries after he was attacked with iron rods. A probe by the Crime Branch Unit III zeroed in on the accused, Senior Inspector Kishore Shirsat said.

Mourya had a role to play in the cancellation of the contract

The four were held on Friday and they have told police Mourya was attacked after one of them lost a furniture supply contract in the company where he was a manager, the official said.

The official said further probe into the crime was being conducted by Manpada police.

The official said further probe into the crime was being conducted by Manpada police.

(with PTI inputs)

