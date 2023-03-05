Thane: 5 buildings vacated in Dombivali after slabs loosen, pillar develop cracks | Pixabay

A residential complex with five buildings in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district was completely vacated after some of its slabs started loosening and pillars developed cracks, fire brigade officials said on Sunday.

According to him, the buildings containing about 250 families were evacuated after the fire department, police, and civic workers arrived at the scene in Nilje at 11 pm on Saturday and discovered the loose slabs and fractured pillars.

Buildings were built in 1998

"These buildings have been built in 1998. They are not in the list of dangerous buildings maintained by the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation. The ward officer will take a call on its future after structural checks are carried out," civic sub fire officer Namdeo Chowdhary told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)