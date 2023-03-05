Thane: TMC employees attacked by shopkeeper during action against banned plastic bags

Representative image |

An employee of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), who went to take action against the shopkeepers still using and selling banned plastic bags in the Samta Nagar area of Vartak Nagar, were beaten by the shopkeeper on Saturday, March 4. A case has been registered against the shopkeeper.

On behalf of TMC's solid waste management department, action is being taken against vendors who use and sell banned plastic bags in the city.

TMC officials found banned plastic bags at Samta Nagar shop

On Saturday, the TMC's deputy chief sanitation inspector Hemant Chaudhary, sanitation inspector Sameer Dole and Dipesh Mantri went to the Samta Nagar area for the inspection, along with the sweeper Usman Khan. The team went to one shop named Bhairubhawani Super Market where many banned plastic bags and materials were found.

Team attacked when they were confiscating the banned bags

When the team was carrying out the confiscation operation at the shop, the employee Balaram Devasi (24) started arguing with the TMC employees and later hit one employee with the flower pot.

Vartak Nagar police investigating the matter

The employee complained to the Vartak Nagar police station. Sadashiv Nikam, senior police inspector at Vartak Nagar police station, said, "The accused Balaram Devasi attacked the TMC employees when they were taking action at his shop at Samta Nagar in Thane. Based on the complaint by TMC employees Hemant Chaudhary and Usman Khan, we have registered a case against Devasi under various IPC sections. We have arrested him and are further investigating the case."

Meanwhile, the TMC employees have condemned the attack on their colleagues,