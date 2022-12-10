e-Paper Get App
Thane: 5 held for murder, assault in Vartak Nagar

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Thane: 5 held for murder, assault in Vartak Nagar | Representative image
The Vartak Nagar police arrested five persons for allegedly murdering a man and injuring two others over an argument that escalated. The arrested accused – Jagdish Asharam Narahire, Vaibhav Dhanraj Jagtap, Ajay Vitthal Dhotre, Rakesh Ramchandra Hagargi and Pradeep Mahipal Chavan alias Nexa Valmiki – are residents of Sainath Nagar, Bhim Nagar, and Vartak Nagar areas in Thane.

Narahire has been admitted to a hospital as he too was injured in the scuffle. The complainant Vilas Ashok Pawar and his two brothers-in-law – Deepak Nirabhavane and Prashant Nirabhavane – initially had a quarrel with the accused around 20 days ago. Around 9 pm on Dec 8, the five accused confronted the trio and started abusing them.

Later, one of them stabbed Deepak in his chest with a knife and also injured Prashant and Vilas. Deepak succumbed while Vilas and Prashant received serious injuries and were admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

