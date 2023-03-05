Thane police to deploy 4,033 police personnel to ensure smooth celebration of Holi; check guidelines

Representative image | BL Soni

The Thane police, in order to maintain the law and order in the city during Holi on March 7, 2023, have deployed 4,033 police personnel in areas like Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar.

As per the police officials, around 2,682 holikas are going to be burnt in the Thane district.

Monitoring will also be done through CCTV cameras installed in various parts of the city.

Celebrate festival with enthusiasm and peace: Thane Police

Dattatreya Karale, joint commissioner of police, Thane city, said, "For the occasion of Holi on 6th March and colour festival the next day, preparations have been made to ensure no untoward incident takes place in Thane district. Strict legal action will be taken against those driving under the influence of alcohol. While wishing for Holi and Rang Panchami, we have also appealed to people to celebrate these festivals with enthusiasm and peace."

Harassing women during festivities would attract police action

"We are well prepared and the deployment of police includes 3 additional commissioners of police, along with 7 deputy commissioners, 11 assistant commissioners, 400 police officers, 3000 policemen and women enforcers, and 42 police officers at various important intersections from city traffic branch. 500 police enforcers, 70 officers and enforcers in civil uniform from Special Branch will also be deployed. As citizens will gather in large numbers on streets and public places to celebrate Dhulivandan and Rangpanchami festivals, important, crowded places and traffic roads will be blocked on the day keeping in view the security aspect. Apart from this, throwing colour or water on women during the festival, teasing women along with the possibility of molestation will be dealt with strict action. Moreover, accidents due to throwing of colours and water balloons, use of sound projectors at very high volumes beyond the prescribed limit, dances to the tune of songs, gulal by flinging limbs, throwing colours in important and crowded places, elite society areas as well as hotels, lodges, dhabas within Thane Commissionerate limits will also attract police action," he went on to add.

Monitoring and action against those drinking in public places

"Special inspection teams in civil uniform will be deployed in the Lawns area. Most importantly, many places in the city are under CCTV surveillance. Nirbhaya squads will be patrolling to prevent harassment of women and patrols have also been increased. Also, teams have been formed to monitor and take action against the hooligans who drink in public places," Karale added.