South Mumbai Beauty Salon Owner Files Police Complaint Against Servant For Alleged Theft Of ₹ 30 Lakh

Mumbai: Former Student Dupes Teacher Of ₹63.20 Lakh In Bogus Investment Scam | Representational Image

South Mumbai based 62-year-old woman who runs a beauty salon has filed two police complaint against her servant. The woman alleges that her servant stole about Rs 30 lakh from her locker.

According to information received from Colaba police, the complainant woman Chungshu Annie Chan has been living in Colaba for the last 30 years. Chan has one beauty salon in Marine Lines and the other near her house in Colaba.The complainant woman lives alone in the house and her servant named Chet Bahadur (55) stays at the woman's house 24 hours a day. The woman keeps the money she gets from both the salons in a locker in her house. For some days, the woman had been feeling that the money kept in her locker was being stolen.

The woman had kept Rs 50,000 in the locker on Tuesday which when she counted again on Wednesday, she found only Rs 27,000. The complainant woman had sold her flat in Goregaon West in January 2024 and had deposited the money in the bank and had kept Rs 40 lakh in cash in the locker.

The woman had given Rs 10 lakh out of Rs 40 lakh to a person working in her salon and kept the remaining Rs 30 lakh in a plastic bag in the locker. The woman told the police in her complaint that when she checked the locker, the Rs 30 lakh kept in it was not there.A police officer said that in this case the complainant woman suspects her house servant. The woman told the police that there were two keys of her locker, one was with her husband and the other was with her. The woman's husband died in the year 2022 and since then the one keys are missing.On the woman's complaint, the police have registered an FIR of theft and started investigation.