Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Sanitary Napkin Factory At Saravali MIDC In Bhiwandi; Visuals Surface

Thane: A fire broke out at a sanitary napkin factory in Bhiwandi area of the district in the early hours of Tuesday but no casualties were reported, a civic official said.
About The Incident
The fire started at the factory, located in the Saravli industrial area, around 3 am, said Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation disaster management cell official Raju Warlikar.
Blaze Brought Under Control
Fire brigade teams of BNMC as well as teams from Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 8.30 am, he said.
Nobody was reported injured but the raw material stored in the factory was gutted, he said, adding that cooling operations were underway.
The cause of the fire was being probed.