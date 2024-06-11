 Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Sanitary Napkin Factory At Saravali MIDC In Bhiwandi; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Sanitary Napkin Factory At Saravali MIDC In Bhiwandi; Visuals Surface

Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Sanitary Napkin Factory At Saravali MIDC In Bhiwandi; Visuals Surface

Fire brigade teams of BNMC as well as teams from Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 8.30 am.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
article-image

Thane: A fire broke out at a sanitary napkin factory in Bhiwandi area of the district in the early hours of Tuesday but no casualties were reported, a civic official said.

About The Incident

The fire started at the factory, located in the Saravli industrial area, around 3 am, said Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation disaster management cell official Raju Warlikar.

Blaze Brought Under Control

Fire brigade teams of BNMC as well as teams from Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 8.30 am, he said.

Read Also
Indore: Massive Fire Breaks Out At BJP Office During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swearing-In...
article-image

Nobody was reported injured but the raw material stored in the factory was gutted, he said, adding that cooling operations were underway.

The cause of the fire was being probed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Shows Gratitude To Estranged Uncle Sharad Pawar For Leading NCP For...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Shows Gratitude To Estranged Uncle Sharad Pawar For Leading NCP For...

Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Sanitary Napkin Factory At Saravali MIDC In Bhiwandi; Visuals...

Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Sanitary Napkin Factory At Saravali MIDC In Bhiwandi; Visuals...

Mumbai: Cops Probe Case Of Man With Mobile At Vote Count Centre On June 4

Mumbai: Cops Probe Case Of Man With Mobile At Vote Count Centre On June 4

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains & Thunderstorms Today; Mercury To Stabilise At An...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains & Thunderstorms Today; Mercury To Stabilise At An...

Shiv Sena Split: Banners Come Up In Delhi Urging Sena Factions To Reunite Ahead Of Maharashtra...

Shiv Sena Split: Banners Come Up In Delhi Urging Sena Factions To Reunite Ahead Of Maharashtra...