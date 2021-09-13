e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes awayBhupendra Patel sworn-in as new Chief Minister of GujaratIndia reports 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, 37,687 recoveries and 219 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:49 PM IST

Thane: Fire in parking area of housing complex destroys 8 vehicles

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

A fire broke out in the parking area of a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, gutting eight vehicles, a civic official said.

No person was injured in the incident that took in the residential complex located on Pokhran Road No. 2, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

The fire broke out in one of the vehicles at around 4.30 am and spread to other vehicles parked there, he said.

Four cars and as many two-wheelers were destroyed in the blaze, the official said.

After getting the message, local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in about one-and-a-half hours, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

ALSO READ

Pune: Fire at ware-house of BigBasket in Bawdhan brought under control; no casualty reported

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:49 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal