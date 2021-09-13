e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 10:10 AM IST

Pune: Fire at Bavdhan godown brought under control; no casualty reported

FPJ Web Desk
Pune: Fire at Bavdhan godown brought under control; no casualty reported | ANI

A fire broke out at an online grocery store godown in the Bavdhan area of Pune on Sunday night.

As per the information shared by Pune Municipal Corporation, the fire brigade department received a call at 11.30 pm and 12 fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 5.30 am on Monday and no casualties were reported.

The material kept inside the godown was completely damaged and cash worth around Rs 2 lakhs was burnt.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 10:10 AM IST
