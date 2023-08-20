Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Underground Cable Near Naupada Police Station; None Injured |

Thane: In the wee hours of Sunday the fire broke out in an underground cable behind Naupada police station at Naupada in Thane. The fire was extinguished in half an hour and no one was injured in the incident informed the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) officer on Sunday.

Local Officials Share Details On Incident

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, Thane said, "According to the information received at the disaster management cell room on Sunday at around 12:33 am the fire broke out in an underground cable at Naupada in Thane. Soon after receiving the information the disaster management cell team along with the Maharashtra state electricity distribution team and fire brigade personnel reached the spot with two pick-up vehicles and one fire vehicle."

"All the staff of disaster management, fire brigade and Maharashtra state electricity distribution extinguished the fire in just half an hour by disconnecting the power supply in the area for few minutes. The situation is under control now and also no one has been injured in the incident," he added.

