 Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Underground Cable Near Naupada Police Station; None Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Fire Breaks Out In Underground Cable Near Naupada Police Station; None Injured

Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Underground Cable Near Naupada Police Station; None Injured

The fire was extinguished in half an hour and no one was injured in the incident.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Underground Cable Near Naupada Police Station; None Injured |

Thane: In the wee hours of Sunday the fire broke out in an underground cable behind Naupada police station at Naupada in Thane. The fire was extinguished in half an hour and no one was injured in the incident informed the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) officer on Sunday.

Local Officials Share Details On Incident

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, Thane said, "According to the information received at the disaster management cell room on Sunday at around 12:33 am the fire broke out in an underground cable at Naupada in Thane. Soon after receiving the information the disaster management cell team along with the Maharashtra state electricity distribution team and fire brigade personnel reached the spot with two pick-up vehicles and one fire vehicle."

"All the staff of disaster management, fire brigade and Maharashtra state electricity distribution extinguished the fire in just half an hour by disconnecting the power supply in the area for few minutes. The situation is under control now and also no one has been injured in the incident," he added.

Read Also
Thane: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Blast Furnace In Bhiwandi; Visuals Surface
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Blast Furnace In Bhiwandi; Visuals Surface

Thane: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Blast Furnace In Bhiwandi; Visuals Surface

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: Former BJP Officer Bearer And Lawyer Defends Dismissed RPF Constable Who...

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: Former BJP Officer Bearer And Lawyer Defends Dismissed RPF Constable Who...

India's Largest Tunnel Boring Machine 'Mavala' Successfully Dismantled After Historic Coastal Road...

India's Largest Tunnel Boring Machine 'Mavala' Successfully Dismantled After Historic Coastal Road...

Mumbai News: Coastal Road Authorities Blame Metro-3 Work For July Water-Logging In Marine Lines

Mumbai News: Coastal Road Authorities Blame Metro-3 Work For July Water-Logging In Marine Lines

Mumbai: 4 Held For Thrashing Courier Delivery Man In Ghatkopar Over Cigarette Lighter, Communal...

Mumbai: 4 Held For Thrashing Courier Delivery Man In Ghatkopar Over Cigarette Lighter, Communal...