Thane Faces Potential Disruption As TMT Contract Workers Prepare For Indefinite Strike

TMT bus | representative pic

Thane: Similar to the manner in which contract conductors of BEST employed strikes as a tool to press for their demands, contract workers at Dharmveer Anand Dighe Depot of Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) are now gearing up for an indefinite strike commencing on August 21. The impending indefinite strike is aimed at achieving their demands, which include salary increases and other entitlements. As a result, it appears that commuters from Thane may also experience the repercussions of this TMT workers' strike.

TMT's assertive stance

Previously, TMT conductors have resorted to strikes to voice various demands. The contract conductors of TMT have also adopted an assertive stance. Accordingly, more than 400 conductors, including 120 women and 280 men, are poised to participate in this indefinite strike. However, there is a concern that drivers might also join in to support the strike, potentially amplifying its impact on transportation services. Consequently, the transport authority is taking measures to minimize the disruption caused to passengers.

The Anand Nagar Depot, which operates on the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) principle, might also be impacted by this strike. Consequently, the contractor for this depot has issued a warning against participation in the strike, directing action against carriers and drivers who choose to join. Additionally, there has been a request to make carriers who hold permanent positions in the transport available during this period to mitigate passenger inconvenience. This could involve providing ticketing facilities at the first and last stations of the transport route.

Meanwhile, the transport administration has issued special directives to permanent employees to ensure passenger comfort. Weekly holidays and all forms of leave have been suspended until the strike concludes. Those with pre-sanctioned leave are expected to fulfill their assigned duties without unauthorized absences. Disciplinary actions will be enforced against employees failing to comply, as emphasized by TMT Manager Bhalchandra Behere.

