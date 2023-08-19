 Thane: Two Illegal Sand Mining Barges & 3 Pumps Worth Rs 50 Lakh Destroyed By Revenue Dept
Thane: Two Illegal Sand Mining Barges & 3 Pumps Worth Rs 50 Lakh Destroyed By Revenue Dept

During the action two barges, three suction pumps an equipment used for the process worth Rs 50 lakh were destroyed.

Azhar Khan Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Two Illegal Sand Mining Barges & 3 Pumps Destroyed | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The Thane district Revenue department on Friday took action against the illegal sand miners in Kalher at Alimgarh Creek in Thane district to curb illegal sand dredging. During the action two barges, three suction pumps a equipment used for the process worth Rs 50 lakh were destroyed.

The action was initiated under the guidance of Bhiwandi sub-divisional officer Amit Sanap, tehsildar Rahul Sarang and Bhiwandi tehsildar Achis Patil after the instructions from Thane district collector Ashok Shingare and additional collector Manisha Jaybhaye to take strict action and stop illegal sand mining in the creek.

Amit Sanap, Bhiwandi sub-divisional officer said, "On Friday we carried out the raid on illegal sand mining in Kalher at Alimgarh Creek in Thane district. During the raid we found two barges and three suction pumps used for the illegal sand mining process. We removed the wall of the barge and suction pump and it was not possible to bring it to the coastal area so we destroyed it by burning it on the spot and sinking it in the creek itself. We have destroyed material worth Rs 50 lakh during the action."

