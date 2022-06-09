Khargone: Revenue and Mineral Dept team raids three spots transporting sand illegally

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kumar Purushottam is continuously taking strict actions against the cases related to illegal mining and transportation in the Khargone district. In the same context, the Revenue and Mineral department team raided three spots where the sand was obtained and transported illegally.

SDM Kasrawad Sanghpriya received information related to the illegal mining of sand in Badgaon on Tuesday night. After which a plan was made and executed by SDM Sanghpriya and Mineral officer Sawan Chouhan.

During this, Sanghpriya kept his team and motorcycles ready till the arrival of the Mineral officer from Khargone at 11: 00 pm. Then a team of Mineral and Revenue departments set out on three bikes.

Together they headed toward the closed sand quarry in Badgaon, where JCB was already mining as per the information. The staff immediately paused the work, confiscated the JCB and kept it at Kasrawad police station.

As per the mining officer, while he was going to Kasrawad, one complainant informed about another illegal mining of sand at Barud. Then after completing the proceedings, the team reached the banks of the Mohani river, Barud at 2:30 am. There, along with JCB a tractor and a bike were also confiscated with support of the complaint who also acted as an informer. Along with that, excavator operators were also arrested, even though they tried to flee the spot.

Lastly, they raided a pond near Sinkheda airstrip at 4:30 am, where the sand was being obtained by removing soil through JCB. Notably, this information was received through the complaint of CM Helpline.