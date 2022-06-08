Bhopal: A call from Satpura ranges; Cycling, trekking, biking, camping from Aug

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has planned to promote adventure tourism in Satpura mountain ranges to introduce domestic and foreign tourists to the natural beauty of the area and its wildlife.

The activities, which include cycle tours, trekking, biking, car rallies, camping and shooting, are also planned around Khajuraho in Bundelkhand region and at several places in Malwa region.

The Satpura-on-Cycle event will be a cycling tour from Tawa to Madhai over three days and two nights with camping on the way. A Forsyth Trail is also planned. The maximum number of participants in the two events will be 20 and 25 respectively.

A camping and trekking event is planned in Patalkot-Tamia region in which 25 tourists will be able to see the enchanting terrain, while riding bikes and bicycles.

According to deputy director, Adventure Tourism Board, Umakant Choudhary, the activities are planned from August to October. “The dates are yet to be finalised,” he told the Free Press.

Choudhary said that 50 tourists each would join Kalakund Dugdugi Mata and Kushalgarh camping and trekking events in the Indore district. The event will be spread over two days and one night. Day-long trekking will be held at Janapav Hills, Mehandi Kund, Kalakund, Jogibhadak and Gidiyakhoh in Indore district, along with Choral.

A seven-day biking trail will be organised from Khajuraho to Panna, Bandhavgarh, Amarkantak, Kanha, Pench, Tamia, Sagar and back to Khajuraho.

An adventure car rally from Orchha to Panna via Gwalior, Khajuraho and Chanderi is also planned. Choudhary said that there were many unexplored areas in the state. “We want to promote such places through 13 activities we have planned. Once a place becomes popular, tourists automatically start visiting it,” he added.

