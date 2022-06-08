Bhopal: Over 5 lakh candidates file nominations for panchayat elections so far

Poll Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 5 lakh candidates have so far filed nomination papers for 3,94,293 seats in the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh, with the last date of filing nominations for the first phase just two days away, an official said on Wednesday.

As many as 5,57,191 candidates had filed their nomination papers till 8 pm on Tuesday for the panchayat polls scheduled to be held in three phases in June and July, State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Rakesh Singh said.

At least 7,794 candidates, including 3,557 men and 4,236 women, have filed nomination for the membership of district panchayats, while 36,020, including 15,709 men and 20,311 women, have filed nominations for janpad panchayats.

So far, 1,40,109 candidates, including 65,624 men, 74,476 women and nine belonging to the third gender, have filed the nomination papers for the post of sarpanchs, while 3,73,268, including 1,75,556 men, 1,97,711 women and one belonging to the third gender, have sought to contest for the post of panchs.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of the elections is June 10, it was stated.

According to the SEC, the elections for village panchayats, janpad panchayats and district panchayats will be held in three phases respectively on June 25, July 1 and July 8 respectively.

The results for panchs and sarpanchs of village panchayats and members of janpad panchayats will be declared on July 14 and the results for district panchayats will be declared on July 15.

Voters will elect 875 members to the district panchayats, 6,771 to janpad panchayats, 22,921 sarpanchs and 3,63,726 panchs during these polls.

Read Also Bhopal: Uttarakhand bus mishap prompts government to look into road safety issues