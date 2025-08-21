Maharashtra: Nine Injured, Including Eight Women, After Two-Storey House Collapses In Nashik’s Khadkali Area; Video

As many as nine people, including eight women, were injured when a two-storey house collapsed in Nashik city | X

Nashik: As many as nine people, including eight women, were injured when a two-storey house collapsed in Nashik city, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Wednesday in the Old Nashik city area, they said.

Owner Anwar Sheikh’s two-storey house collapses

According to police officials, one Anwar Sheikh owned a two-storey house in the Khadkali area. He had rented out the premises to the family of Shama Yusuf Khan.

Khan’s daughters and grandchildren were visiting her when the house collapsed, the official said.

Rescue efforts underway with six fire tenders in Nashik

After being alerted, the fire brigade rushed six fire tenders to the spot and launched an operation to pull the victims from the debris, the official said.

Eight women and a child suffered injuries in the accident. They were taken to the district hospital, where they are in a stable condition, he said.

A four-wheeler parked near the house got crushed under the rubble, the official added.

