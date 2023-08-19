Thane: Accused Arrested In Nanavare Couple Suicide Case Produced Before Court In Ulhasnagar

Twitter

Thane anti-extortion squad produced the four accused arrested in Nanavare couple suicide case in a court in Ulhasnagar on Saturday. The four accused have been identified as Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar's personal assistant Shashikant Sathe, NCP spokesperson Kamlesh Nikam, NCP office bearer Naresh Gaikwad, and Medical Room Officer Ganpati Kamble.

Maloji Shinde, senior police inspector, Anti Extortion Squad, Thane while speaking with the FPJ said, " All the four arrested were presented in the Ulhasnagar Chopda Court and they have been given a police custody till 24th August. As of now I am in the court and once the court proceedings get over I will provide with the more details."

The heart-wrenching incident took place on August 1, when both Nandkumar Nanavare and Ujjawala Nanavare, residents of Ulhasnagar, ended their lives by jumping off from their terrace. Nandkumar, who worked as a personal assistant for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pappu Kalani and also served under Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar, left a suicide note naming several individuals for the drastic step.

The case's initial investigation suggests that Nandkumar had reached out to prominent individuals in Ambernath and even police officials before resorting to such drastic measures. A suicide note found in his trousers' pocket contained the names of those allegedly responsible for the torment he endured, which led to the fatal decision he and his wife undertook.