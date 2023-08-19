Thane: Video Of Man Chopping Off His Finger Goes Viral, Threatens To Cut A Body Part Every Week & Send It To Govt; 4 Arrested

Video Of Man Chopping Off His Finger Goes Viral | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: In a shocking incident Dhananjay Nanavare chopped off his index finger as an offering to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. He took this drastic step because of police inaction in his brother Nandkumar Nanavare and his wife Ujjawala Nanavare suicide case. Both Nandkumar & Ujjawala jumped off from their residents on August 1 due to some pressure. Nandkumar Nanavare was a personal assistant of Bhartiya Janata Party (MLA) Pappu Kalani and also worked for Shiv-Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar.

Video of chopping finger goes viral

Dhananjay Nanavare made a video of him cutting his index finger and also narrated his ordeal. In the video, Dhananjay warns the government and police and says, "I would keep cutting off parts of my body and offer them to the government if the police did not take any concrete action against my brother Nandukumar murderer."

Brother and sister-in-law committed suicide

The Free Press Journal was first to report about Nandkumar Nanavare resident of Ulhasnangar and a PA of Pappu Kalani and also who work for Shiv-Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar of committed suicide along with his wife Ujjawala Nanavare by jumping from the terrace while making a video about who was harassing him.

Police reacts

Shivtaj Patil, deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch), Thane said, " We are probing the case and during the probe we came across four names mentioned in the suicide note by the deceased. We have detained them and are currently questioning them."

As per the initial investigation from the police officer, "Nandkumar before taking drastic steps along with his wife informed about it to several prominent persons in Ambernath and also to the police officials. He also left a suicide note in his trouser pocket which mentioned the names of several people who had allegedly tortured him, causing him and his wife to take the drastic step."

FIR registered in connection with the case

An FIR was filed against one Sangram Nikalje and unknown persons for abetting suicide. A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetting suicide) and 34 (common intention). However even after 18 days there was no progress in the case and Nankumar's kin appealed to the top brass of Thane police to hand over the probe to the Crime branch. The probe was transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane on August 11.

Dhanajay was depressed over not getting justice

Dhanajay was depressed over not getting justice for his deceased brother's and on Friday he left his home in the morning and went to the poultry farm he owns. He then shot a video on his phone which went viral.

No police action even after 18 days

Dhanajay in the video also said, " My brother and sister-in-law committed suicide on August 1 already 18 days passed but there is no police action. We are consistently being pressured not to pursue the matter. I will not stop until we will get justice.

Investigation underway

A senior crime branch official from Thane police said, " We had gone to Satara a few days ago and have registered statements of the family. It's been just a week since we were assigned this case. The investigation is underway."

