 Double Suicide Jolts Tamil Nadu: Father Of NEET Student Kills Self Hours After Cremating Son Who Ended His Life A Day Ago In Chennai
Double Suicide Jolts Tamil Nadu: Father Of NEET Student Kills Self Hours After Cremating Son Who Ended His Life A Day Ago In Chennai

The tragedy began a day ago, on Saturday (August 13) when a NEET student died by suicide in Chromapet after he failed his examination. The deceased student was identified as S Jagadeeswaran, aged 19.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Tamil Nadu: A devastating incident of double suicide was reported in Chennai on Sunday. The tragedy began a day ago, on Saturday (August 13) when a NEET student died by suicide in Chromapet after he failed his examination. The deceased student was identified as S Jagadeeswaran, aged 19. Shockingly, hours after cremating the deceased boy, his father too ended his life on Sunday morning.

Police Launches Probe Revealing Further Details

According to local reports, during the initial probe, police found out that the deceased student had earlier attended coaching at a private NEET teaching centre. He attended the lectures for two years there but eventually failed the NEET exam this year.

After failing NEET twice in a row, the discouraged individual felt that he could no longer fulfil his passion and become a doctor. Frustrated due to his repetitive failure Jagatheeswaran then hanged himself at his residence on Saturday, police told local media.

Jagadeeswaran Was Set To Appear For The Third Attempt

His father had recently taken him to a private NEET coaching centre in Anna Nagar in Chennai. His family made all the attempts to make sure he tries for the third time. He also filled the application form and paid the advance for appearing the examination. However, eventually things went worse for him and he was forced to take the drastic step of ending his life.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

article-image

