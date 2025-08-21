 Maharashtra Govt Doubles Prize Money & Allowances For State Drama Competition
Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has taken a landmark decision to double all these amounts, and the government resolution in this regard was issued today.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar |

Mumbai: In the State Drama Competition conducted by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, the institutions participating are reimbursed for the theatre production expenses after staging their plays. Likewise, when a theatre troupe stages its play at a centre other than its original location, the artists are given a daily allowance. Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has taken a landmark decision to double all these amounts, and the government resolution in this regard was issued today.

Every year, the Directorate of Cultural Affairs organizes the Maharashtra State Drama Competition. Under this competition, categories such as Amateur Marathi, Hindi, Musical, Sanskrit, Children’s Drama, Drama for Differently-Abled Children and Professional theatre are held.

Institutions and artists participating in the State Drama Competition are awarded cash prizes. Additionally, the institutions are reimbursed for production costs after staging the play. Furthermore, if a troupe stages its play at a centre other than its original place, the artists are paid a daily allowance.

For many years, the participating institutions and artists had been demanding an increase in prize money, production expenses and daily allowance. Responding positively to this long-pending demand, Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has taken the decision to double these benefits, and a government resolution has been issued accordingly.

The increased amounts for prize money, production expenses and daily allowance outlined in the government resolution will be applicable starting from the 64th Maharashtra State Drama Competition, commencing on November 3, 2025.

